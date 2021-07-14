PINDER IN, MCALPINE OUT: FNM to ratify final four candidates tomorrow night

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) will ratify its final four candidates tomorrow night, Eyewitness News understands.

The final four will include incumbents for Carmichael, Desmond Bannister, the deputy prime minister, and Killarney, Dr Hubert Minnis, the prime minister.

According to sources, Director of Labour John Pinder will also be ratified for Fox Hill.

He is expected to retire from the public service following his ratification.

The incumbent MP, Shonel Ferguson, has long expressed she was not seeking renomination.

Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine will not be on the FNM’s ticket in the next general election.

Eyewitness News understands the party will name Welbourne Bootle, who serves as the officer in charge of Road Traffic on Grand Bahama, for Pineridge.

When contacted, McAlpine told Eyewitness News: “As far as I know, and I don’t wish to be amongst them either, really. I will be prepared to, once they ratify, you will be assured to hear from me.”

There have been high-level discussions among FNMs, advising candidates to “ready” themselves, suggesting once again that the general election could be called soon although Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has repeatedly dismissed talks of an early election.

Minnis has said his administration will go the full term before calling an election.

Last week Sunday, he urged Bahamians to register to vote in the “shortest possible time”.

As of June 30, there were over 191,000 people registered, including 30,511 on Grand Bahama and 28,181 on the Family Islands.

The official opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), completed its slate of candidates last month.

For more on this story, follow tomorrow’s publication on Eyewitness News Bahamas on Facebook and www.ewnews.com.