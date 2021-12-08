WHO’S IN CHARGE HERE?: Govt still hasn’t given final word on Christmas carnival, says Darville

Health minister says holiday carnival currently does not meet COVID-19 safety requirements

Senator Henfield calls for clarity on “carnival fiasco”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite confirmation from the operators of the annual Christmas Carnival on its December 10 opening, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that his ministry has yet to give approval for the fair.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Joseph Alberts, manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises, advised that the group had in fact received permission from the prime minister to run its yearly amusement park.

– Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Darren Henfield

But speaking to reporters outside Cabinet on the matter yesterday, Darville advised that health officials are still reviewing the requirements for operation, adding that approval has not been given to date.

“As far as I know, we have a team at the ministry who is responsible for approval of events and as far as I understand, it’s still ongoing,” he explained.

“There are some things that are still outstanding. Until those things are brought to the committee, a decision cannot be made.”

Darville noted that those issues are related to COVID-19 health and safety requirements, sanitation, testing and more.

He could not indicate whether those requirements include mandatory vaccination for patrons.

“There’s a set group of requirements for an event of this caliber and our committee has requested those requirements and once they arrive, a discussion will take place to determine whether it’s safe or unsafe to have the event,” Darville said.

On Monday, now Senator and former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield called on the government to address the fiasco and make clear their position.

“Now, the carnival people here working — setting up, getting ready to open to the public — and the last I heard from the minister of health and wellness, they were yet to be approved by the committee responsible, that is the health professionals and others,” Henfield said.

“Is that the way we are going to operate in this ‘new day’? Come, bring ya things, start working and then get the lawful approvals later?

“Who is in charge here?”

Operators have already started laying out equipment and materials, setting up booths and testing rides.

The carnival is expected to open at 6pm on Friday, Alberts said, assuring that all approvals have been received from the prime minister.

He noted that all of their workers have been fully vaccinated and the equipment is regularly sanitized with a government-produced chemical, along with constant fumigation to kill any germs or particles that are in the air.

– Minister of Health and Wellness Michael Darville

Additionally, there will be temperature checks at the entrance and sanitization of contents at all booths.

When pressed outside Cabinet on the contradiction of his comments versus assertions by the carnival’s operators, Darville said: “The rules are the rules. We’ve made it very clear that events associated with the possible spread of COVID-19 come through the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health is reviewing the necessary requirements and if the event meets the requirements, it will be approved.

“If they do not meet the requirements, additional requirements will be requested until such event that we can meet what needs to be met.”