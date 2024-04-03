Thieves Target Two Males Sitting On Beach

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two males, both age 19 years old, are being questioned by police in connection with an alleged armed robbery

that occurred on West Bay Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday April 3, 2024; the duo allegedly robbed two men who were sitting on Western Esplanade Beach.

According to initial reports, two males were

sitting on Western Esplanade Beach when they were confronted by three unknown males, one

of whom allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed the victims of their I phones.

It is reported that the suspects attempted to steal the victims’ vehicle; however, due to their inability to operate the vehicle, they abandoned it and fled the area on foot, police said.

Acting on information, officers arrested two males on Chippingham Road and are actively in search of the third suspect involved in this incident, authorities confirmed.

Investigations continue.