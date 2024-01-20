The Bahamas strengthens diplomatic relations with the Republic of Kenya

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says The Commonwealth of The Bahamas has signed a communique formalizing diplomatic relations with the Republic of Kenya on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Summit hosted by the Government of the Republic of Uganda.

The communique was signed by the Minister of Immigration and National Insurance, the Hon. Alfred Sears, and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, Dr. Musalia Mudavadi.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “This event marks a significant step towards fostering deeper mutual understanding, cooperation, and collaboration between the two nations as part of The Bahamas government’s turn to Sub-Saharan and South-South cooperation.”