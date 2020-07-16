Some quarantined individuals refusing to be electronically monitored

Over 350 people being tracked via Hubbcat app

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some people who have been required to quarantine or isolate at home after potential exposure to the coronavirus have refused to be monitored via the government endorsed monitoring application Hubbcat.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr Frank Bartlett, who heads up the COVID-19 task force in Grand Bahama, said there have been challenges in monitoring individuals who have refused to use the app.

Bartlett revealed some individuals have suggested legal challenges to its use.

“We have challenges even with that, people saying we’re not aware of quarantine [and] a whole bunch of different issues, so it’s a complicated process,” he said when asked for comment.

“That’s what we are trying to iron out also because you have to keep in mind now, other countries may have legal precedence in place and that’s one of the first things you have to be able to have in place when you’re looking at doing an exercise such as that.

Asked if there had been legal challenges, Bartlett said: “Let’s be very clear about what it is. The issue is not so much that it is a legal challenge. It’s basically once [some individuals] have the understanding of what it entails, there is a refusal.”

Of the 203 people in quarantine in Grand Bahama, Bartlett said 23 are being monitored with Hubbcat.

He furthered 122 of those in quarantine were repatriated to The Bahamas or were contacts of those individuals.

As of Tuesday, just over 350 people were being monitored by Hubbcat in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The government signed a contract in mid-May that facilitated electronic monitoring of patients and those in quarantine with an ability to use geographical fencing and security, inclusive of alarms when individuals left the mapped zone.

Hubbcat, an Ireland-based company, was launched in late 2019 and reportedly provides services in 20 countries.

The government began monitoring individuals in quarantine as of May 26, with health officials calling the rollout ‘smooth’.

The Bahamas has recorded 119 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Fifteen of those cases have been recorded in the last 10 days — four in New Providence and 11 in Grand Bahama.

Prior to the new infections, Grand Bahama had not experienced a new case of COVID-19 in 63 days.

On Tuesday, Bartlett said there was insufficient data to determine whether the new cases on the island were clusters, largely the result of returning residents from the United States since the borders reopened; or another wave of community transmission.

The Bahamas reopened its borders to international commercial airlines on July 1.