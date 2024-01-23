Scotiabank supports Junior Junkanoo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following the sponsorship of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades, Scotiabank is backing culture once again as the official sponsor of this year’s Junior Junkanoo Parade.

Simone Hall, Marketing Manager for Scotiabank Caribbean North, says it was vitally important for Soctiabank to invest in the Junior Junkanoo Parade as it helps to foster a love for culture within Bahamian youth.

Scotiabank, ahead of the parade, which is slated for Thursday, January 25th, hosted a Pep Rally at TA Thompson today.

The Junior High School is currently the reigning champion of the 2023 Junior Junkanoo Parade.

Tickets for the parade are on sale at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture starting at $5.

The parade will begin in Rawson Square on January 25th at 6:00 p.m.