PM refrains from commenting on hotel union demonstration pending further details

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis opted not to comment on a workers’ demonstration, staged by members of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) on Thursday morning, which sought to air grievances with various hotel properties in the country.

The BHCAWU alleged that hotel executives have engaged in unfair negotiations with union heads concerning the industry’s tipping scale and wage increases.

The prime minister said he had no comment on the matter until he could “understand the issue.”