Paradise Island resorts renew Wendy’s opposition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Paradise Island resort properties have renewed their objections to the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza franchise owners’ plans to convert the former Scotia Bank building into fast food restaurants, as the town planning committee is set to hear their revived bid for site plan approval.

Glenn Haddad, Executive Vice President of the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association, which includes Atlantis Paradise Island, Bay View Suites Paradise Island, Comfort Suites Paradise Island, Paradise Island Beach Club, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Paradise Landing, and Ocean Club Estates said in an October 13th Letter to the Editor that the association strongly opposes the development and opening of Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza on Paradise Island.

“Paradise Island represents carefree days, relaxing white sand beaches, warm turquoise-blue water, natural attractions, one-of-a-kind amenities, world-class resorts and hotels, and celebrity-chef restaurants. Ours is an extremely successful formula that employs many thousands of Bahamians. Paradise Island is not about fast-food restaurants and cheap menu offerings, and these two brands do not convey what our island truly is… Paradise! If the development of these two restaurants is allowed, then it will open the floodgates to other fast-food restaurants opening on Paradise Island, thus damaging the overall Paradise Island brand, future tourism growth, and local food vendors,” said Haddad.

“In addition, when visitors arrive on Paradise Island, one of the first things they’ll see is these fast-food locations with windows draped in advertisements for cheap hamburgers and pizza. Not exactly what someone who’s paid thousands of dollars for a vacation in paradise would want to see as they arrive on the island. This is not to mention the likely impact on the already overwhelming, ongoing traffic issues and parking shortages, which will no doubt end up further backing up traffic at the exit bridge at peak hours. Any development that damages the Paradise Island brand ultimately harms the thousands of families that are supported by our members.”

Jermaine Wright, the Comfort Suites General Manager, similarly raised objections to the proposed development.

“Suites Paradise Island strongly objects to the conversion of the former Scotia Bank building to Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza fast food restaurants. It is indeed our position that the tranquil exclusive resort haven of Paradise Island will be negatively impacted by additional fast-food outlets,” Wright noted.

“Principle areas of concern include the expected congestion and parking problem anticipated with the opening of two new fast-food restaurants. There are significant parking concerns now, even with the closure of the Scotia Bank Paradise Island Branch. This situation will increase substantially with the addition of the proposed facility. In addition, there may be possible environmental concerns namely the disposal of grease and the increased presence of rodents that is synonymous with such food and beverage outlets.”

The Town Planning Committee is set to have a hearing tonight on the renewed application. Wendy’s has made a strong plea to Town Planning, emphasizing the critical need for meticulous consideration and procedural adherence in obtaining approval for a new restaurant on Paradise Island. The proposed establishment is said to have the potential to create between 75 to 100 jobs.

Psomi Holdings, the corporate entity behind the transformation of a former Scotiabank branch into a combined Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza eatery with 175 seats, has called on the Town Planning Committee to ensure that the proper procedures for conducting a fair public consultation are followed to the letter. Psomi’s prior approval was nullified due to insufficient public consultation.

The roots of this issue date back to the original ‘change of use’ application for the former Scotiabank site, filed by Aetos Holdings, the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza Bahamian franchisee, in March 2022. This was a time when COVID restrictions still dictated the conduct of public meetings. The Appeals Board found that this hearing failed to meet the Act’s requirements for public consultation. As a result, the original approval was overruled, and Aetos Holdings found itself back at the starting line of the planning approval process. Aetos Holdings is led by Chris Tsavoussis and his brother Terry.

Attorney Gail Lockhart-Charles said in a statement: “The application is for site plan approval pursuant to S 36 of the Planning and Subdivision Act, 2010.​ The Applicant, Psomi Holdings Limited, proposes to renovate the former Scotiabank building on Paradise Island. The upgrades proposed to the existing building will enhance the site.

“It should be noted that there are a number of restaurants, including fast food restaurants, that are currently operating in the vicinity of the site. People familiar with the site of the former Scotiabank building will know that it is located in a plaza in a busy commercial section of Paradise Island. Other establishments in that plaza include a Duncan Donuts, a convenience store, a webshop, and a liquor store, to name a few. The renovations proposed include outdoor seating and modification to the existing structure,” Lockhart-Charles remarked.

“The development of the site as a restaurant will enhance the diverse range of dining options to meet local needs. All set-backs will be observed and there will be no drive-thru. There are no restrictive covenants in the title deeds that prohibit the development of the site in the manner proposed.

“Our client’s brands Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza, share a common goal in wanting to provide hot quality food using the best ingredients and served with excellent service. Their success is the result of doing things the right way. Wendy’s has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serve fresh food, at a fair price, in a comfortable atmosphere. They are a global family brand built on values of quality, and service, and they always strive to create joy and opportunity in the communities they serve. Two beautiful and modern restaurants are in the works that will make everyone proud on Paradise Island providing a place where guests can get quality hamburgers made from fresh beef at Wendy’s and enjoy quality pizza from Marco’s Pizza.”