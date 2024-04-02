Officer charged for attempting to bring prohibited items into BDOCS

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 28-year-old Andrew Bowleg, a prison officer, appeared before the magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges stemming from taking prohibited items, namely 2 cellphones and marijuana into The Bahamas Department of Correctional Facilities on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Prosecutors alleged that Bowleg was also found in possession of dangerous drugs, namely marijuana on that same day.

Bowleg plead not guilty to both charges.

The accused prison guard was granted $3,000 bail in connection with allegedly having marijuana in his possession, and $3,500 in connection with him allegedly taking 2 cellphones and dangerous drugs into the correctional facility.

He returns to court on April 26 for trial.