LEFT IN THE DARK: Environmentalists dial up pressure for govt transparency on oil drilling

Oil opponents submit third Freedom of Information Act request to newly appointed commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — How much has Challenger Energy Group, previously Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC), actually paid the government of The Bahamas, and how much do they truly owe? The Our Islands, Our Future coalition, on behalf of the concerned public, continues to press for answers using the country’s newly enacted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Minister of the Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira was recently quoted in a local daily as saying the government “cannot even consider their (Challenger Energy’s) license beyond the philosophical concepts of exploring for oil, beyond the expectations of the Bahamian people”.

“If they don’t pay their licensing fees, we’re wasting time here,” he said.

Our Islands, Our Future, in a press statement yesterday, claimed those comments have reignited public interest in the financial aspects of the contentious oil drilling licenses.

It has been nearly six months since the environmental coalition formally submitted its first FOIA request to Attorney General Carl Bethel for documents including copies of license agreements, as well as certificates of insurance detailing the insurance coverage for the drilling of BPC’s Perseverance #1 well.

In the group’s second request, sent on March 23, mandatory oil drilling and monitoring reports were added to the list of documents.

Meanwhile, the government formally appointed Freedom of Information Commissioner Justice Keith Thompson on May 2, as required by the new Freedom of Information Act.

Yet the public is still in the dark, the group argued.

“Today, Our Islands, Our Future continues the quest for government transparency around oil drilling, with an FOIA request aimed at the financial aspects of Challenger Energy’s unusual and opaque relationship with the nation’s developmental permitting processes,” the coalition’s statement read.

“The group has asked for a full and public accounting of all fees, fines or related revenues paid to the government — the people — of The Bahamas.”

Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas, which co-leads the coalition’s steering committee, said: “While it must be applauded, the recent appointments of the information commissioner and deputy commissioner have been long overdue.

“It now gives legitimacy to the Freedom of Information Act. Great effort should be placed on the commissioners to bring into operation all sections of the act.

“We have raised very important points and asked specific questions related to the BPC license agreements, drilling and monitoring reports and license fees owing to the Bahamas government.

“All of these are matters of public interest that should be addressed. The information commissioner now has the task of being completely transparent and timely in his response to the Bahamian people.”