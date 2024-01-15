“KEEP THE FAITH,” residents urged

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis, while addressing residents during the National Day of Prayer ceremony in Rawson and Parliament Squares Monday evening, encouraged the country to not lose faith; he asserted that the fight against crime is one that the country can win.

The National Day of Prayer, which was organized by the Bahamas Christian Council, came as a response to a growing crime wave in country.

The National Day of Prayer comes on the heels of the country recording 11 murders in the first 14 days of the new year.