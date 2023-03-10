“IT WILL NOT HAPPEN”: No real property tax on Bahamians in the Family Islands coming

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis sought to dispel concerns that the government plans to impose real property tax on Bahamian owners in the Family Islands, stating that “It will not happen.”

During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate in the Senate, Halkitis referred to an article in a local newspaper that had highlighted worries about the government’s intention to impose property tax on owners in the Family Islands. He emphasized, “It will not happen. I hope that I am clear enough.”

Halkitis clarified that the government’s objective is to enhance its understanding of the second home market in the Family Islands, and it is conducting inspections and appraisals for this purpose. While Family Island property owners have been receiving real property tax bills and assessment numbers, this does not imply that they will be taxed.

Halkitis cautioned Bahamians in the Family Islands not to interpret data-gathering efforts as a government decision to impose real property tax. He declared with certainty and authority that it will not happen.