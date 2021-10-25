“I AM NOT PERFECT”: Minnis asks for forgiveness from FNMs as he plans to step aside as leader

Former PM says he will continue to serve as Killarney MP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Reflecting on his term in office, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis held back tears yesterday as he asked Free National Movement (FNM) members for their forgiveness for any mistakes he made as their leader.

He pledged to serve in any capacity deemed fit after the party elects a new leader next month.

The FNM celebrated its 50th anniversary last Wednesday.

During its anniversary celebration at the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street yesterday, Minnis said he will never be perfect, but remains faithful to the FNM and its values as the organization seeks to rebuild following its crushing defeat at the polls last month.

“We remain in a deadly global pandemic,” Minnis said.

“I will continue to promote measures to save and protect lives and livelihoods of Bahamians, utilizing my experience in office and as a medical doctor.

“I will never tire in advocating for the needs of the poor, the disadvantaged and the more vulnerable in our society.

“I will continue to serve in the House of Assembly as the member of Parliament for Killarney.”

FNMs cheered and applauded the remark.

With tears in his eyes, Minnis continued: “I again thank the constituents of Killarney for their support.

“Since 2007, and during the recent general election, as a former prime minister and whatever role is assumed to me, I will support the work of the opposition to advocate on behalf of the Bahamian people and to hold the government accountable.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve our country as prime minister and as member of Parliament.

“I thank the Bahamian people and the members of the Free National Movement for their support and their encouragement.

“I also thank the many well-wishers for their advice, their prayers and their assistance.

“We all need God’s grace. Where I have made mistakes, I ask for your forgiveness.”

FNMs stood in the large auditorium and clapped.

Minnis said: “I am not perfect and I never will be.”

He thanked his wife, Patricia, and his family for their continued support.

“Your support has kept me strong,” the former prime minister said.

“Pat, you were and remain my greatest critic. You knew when I pained and suffered because we could not do more for the Bahamian people.”

Minnis thanked the Bahamian people for allowing him to serve as prime minister.

He acknowledged the Bahamian people’s strength and resilience throughout a deadly storm, Hurricane Dorian, and ongoing deadly pandemic, and asked them to continue to trust that God will “take us to better times”.

“I have no other home or political affiliation,” he added.

“I will remain loyal and faithful to the Free National Movement and its values.”

Minnis has said he will not nominate or allow any else to nominate him for leader of the FNM when it goes to convention.

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis has announced he will vie for leader at the FNM’s one-day convention on November 27.

While no one else has stepped forward to challenge for the top post, Eyewitness News understands from sources within the party that MARCO City MP Michael Pintard and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson are considering a bid for leader.