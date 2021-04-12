HOLD THE LINE: AG indicates some Bahamians let guard down due to “COVID fatigue”

Bahamas facing its third wave of COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday that unless the wider public can do what must be done to mitigate against the third wave of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, “we’re going to continue seeing what we are seeing right now”.

There has been an increase in COVID-19 infections for four consecutive weeks.

Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes confirmed the sustained increase “it’s fair to say we are in the early stages of a third wave”.

When contacted, Bethel said the Bahamian people know what must be done to mitigate against further community spread — the same health protocols that health experts have espoused from the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

“The Bahamian people are fighting against themselves,” he told Eyewitness News.

“There is extensive COVID fatigue, particularly among the young.

“And we know better as people. We have been through this long enough to know what has to be done to protect ourselves.

“But obviously people are letting down their guards and we are seeing the consequences of it.

“And unless and until we have the grit to hold the line until this thing goes down, we’re going to continue seeing what we are seeing right now.”

As of Saturday, there were 9,439 cases, of which 329 were active.

However, health experts have advised that reported active cases is not a true reflection of community spread with many cases being asymptomatic or not presenting for testing due to mild symptoms.

There were also 41 hospitalized cases, with two in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital.

Asked about increased restrictions as cases continue to increase, the attorney general said health experts will continue to monitor closely and advise appropriately.

In February, Bethel indicated that the government was drafting a bill that would create a “new framework” for permanent COVID-19 legislation concerning the health aspects of the emergency orders, while an advisory committee will advise the minister responsible on the civil aspects of the orders.

Addressing the Senate, the attorney general said the advisory committee will be comprised of the government, opposition and health professionals.

There will be parliamentary oversight, according to Bethel, who said the bills were in the final draft stage before submission to the Cabinet.

“We’re in the very final stages of it,” he said at the time.