HEFTY HURRICANE CLEANUP BILL: Roughly $17 million spent on Abaco debris management to date

MARSH HARBOUR, ABACO — Nearly $10 million has been spent on debris management and $7.3 million on community cleanup on Abaco, according to Aviation Director Algernon Cargill.

Cargill had been appointed deputy chairman of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) under the former Minnis administration, however, that organization now falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

While addressing the 17th annual Abaco Business Outlook yesterday, Cargill described the reconstruction work as a “mammoth undertaking”.

“We have to find ways to monetize this debris and move it from Abaco because if there is another storm, debris will be everywhere,” he noted.

He further noted that Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has spent $64 million on restoration efforts, with approximately 64 percent of customers having their electricity supply restored to date.

Cargill noted the DRA approved 1,216 homeowners for repairs on Abaco and its cays, with $5.8 million spent on purchase orders to date. He said an additional $2.4 million has been approved.

“Quite a lot of money has been spent in Abaco to get persons back to a sense of normalcy,” said Cargill.

On the aviation side, Cargill noted that approximately $2 million has been invested in repairs to the Marsh Harbour airport since the passage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“The Marsh Harbour airport was significantly damaged by Hurricane Dorian,” said Cargill.

“The government thought the DRA is investing or has invested $1.5 million into the Marsh Harbour airport (terminal). We estimate that an additional $2 million is required to rebuild the Customs building as well as the crash, fire and rescue combined building [and] administrative services building.”

He added that repairs are 70 percent complete and are anticipated to be finished by end of the year.

Cargill also noted that half a million dollars have been invested in air conditioning and mold remediation.

He said Treasure Cay Airport, which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, will be rebuilt on a smaller scale at a cost of $1.8 million.