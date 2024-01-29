Government launches RFP for independent renewable energy providers in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Months after the government launched a Request For Proposals (RFP), in a bid to find independent renewable energy providers in the Family Islands, Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis announced Monday morning that the same initiative is now being launched in New Providence.

The minister says residents in New Providence can anticipate cleaner energy systems on the horizon as the government now launches its RFP process in the capital.

Coleby-Davis says her ministry plans to revamp power generation in New Providence and shared that it will include the use of microgrids, clean fuel, and renewables.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip Davis asserts that this second call for RFP, for cleaner energy solutions, aligns with his administration’s plans to reach 30% renewables by 2030.

Officials are inviting independent power producers interested in offering renewable energy-based systems to submit their applications online.