Coronavirus: Number of Bahamian residents in quarantine jumps to 15

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Five more Bahamian residents have been quarantined as the Ministry of Health continues to monitor the global novel coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has spread to at least twenty-seven (27) countries, and now has more than twenty eight thousand (28,000) cases confirmed on Mainland China, with five hundred sixty-five (565) deaths.

An update on Tuesday indicated there were 10 residents in quarantine.

“To date, fifteen (15) residents have been quarantined,” read yesterday’s Ministry of Health update.

“The individuals monitored currently have not experienced symptoms of the virus.

“The Ministry of Health also wishes to advise that the Novel Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan (NCPRP) was distributed to all relevant stakeholders. Subsequently, several meetings have been convened to familiarize stakeholders with the plan.”

On Wednesday, the Novel Coronavirus Operations Committee met and reviewed the step-by-step approach with customs and immigration officers and healthcare providers stationed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport and other ports of entry.

The ministry noted meetings were also held with unions, including doctors, nurses, customs and immigration unions, to discuss union members’ concerns regarding 2019-nCoV and how persons can protect themselves.

A meeting was conducted yesterday with health care providers from public and private sectors inclusive of doctors, nurses, allied health workers and support staff to discuss the importance of health facility plans, and emphasize isolation procedures and other protocols.

“The Minister of Health chaired a follow-up meeting to update government agencies on current activities associated with 2019- nCoV, resolve reported loopholes and encourage smooth and effective communication,” the update continued.

“The Ministry of Health also engaged the Bahamas Hotel Association to ensure that frontline staff of our tourism industry are informed and provided with the steps to be taken in the event a person presenting has traveled to Mainland China in the past 20 days.

The ministry noted the Pinewood Constituency Association partnered with the Ministry of Health to stage a Town Hall Meeting at the Cleveland Eneas Primary School in Pinewood Gardens yesterday.

The meeting was held to discuss the topic: “What You Need to Know About the Novel Coronavirus”.