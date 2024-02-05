BREAKING: 61-year-old male succumbs to gunshot injuries

National murder count rises to 24 for 2024

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police say a 61-year-old male, who was shot on Oleander Street on January 23, 2024, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on February 4, 2024; and authorities say they have launched an active manhunt for the whereabouts of the primary suspect in this matter.

Police have confirmed the identity of the primary suspect as 38-year-old Charles Fritzgerald of Limewood Lane, Grand Bahama.

Authorities say the elderly man died in hospital, sometime around 9:45 p.m, his death pushed the country’s murder count to 24 for the year.

According to police reports, the victim was at a residence on Oleander Street when he got into a physical altercation with a 38-year-old male.

Authorities say the situation escalated, leading to the 38-year-old male producing a firearm and shooting the elderly man.

An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital, where he remained in serious but stable condition until his passing, police said.

Anyone with information that could advance this investigation is urged to contact 911, 919, Grand Bahama’s Criminal Investigation Department, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).