BETTER AND BETTER: “Needle moving in right direction” for Out Islands rebound, says tourism exec

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the tourism industry continues to rebound from the impact of COVID-19, for many out island resorts it appears that the “needle is moving in the right direction”, according to a senior tourism executive.

Kerry Fountain, the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board’s (BOIPB) executive director, told Eyewitness News that BOIPB is on target to generate up to 85 percent of what was achieved in 2019 for room revenues and room nights sold.

“Overall, in terms of room nights sold and room revenue, things are looking positive and are moving in the right direction,” said Fountain.

“Most of our member properties are faring pretty well. We are now looking at a strong fourth quarter.”

He added: “The needle is moving in the right direction.”

Fountain said that in an effort to stimulate airlift in the fall/winter months, airfare credit promotions have been reintroduced.

“We want to make it more affordable to get to the out islands and stay in member hotels,” said Fountain.

He added: “We anticipate that more Europeans, et cetera, will want to experience The Bahamas and we know that there is pent-up demand. If you add that to the business we anticipate from the US and Canada, I think things could be heading in a positive direction.”

The Exumas are set to welcome an increase of Canadian visitors over the winter season as Air Canada Vacations has announced the operation of direct flights from Toronto to George Town, commencing December 19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper said in response to the news: “We are excited to welcome new and returning Canadian visitors who want to escape the winter weather, to visit and enjoy the beautiful Out Island of Exuma.

“Air Canada Vacations’ direct flight from Toronto Pearson to George Town not only benefits travelers but also the local community on Exuma.”

Effective November 8, Air Canada will also be offering daily flights from Toronto to Nassau, and beginning in December, weekend flights will be available from Montreal to Nassau.