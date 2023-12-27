BEATEN BALD: OPM Comms Director shaves head after losing Junkanoo bet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Communications Director in the Office of The Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, wound up with a shiny bald head Wednesday afternoon after he lost an online bet which he placed on the 2023 Boxing Day Junkanoo parade results.

Rahming tweeted on his Twitter account ahead of the cultural parade: “If the Valley lose I’ll bald my head”.

When official results were released on Wednesday the Valley Boys wound up in second position behind the Saxons Superstars.

Rahming, upon receiving news of the Valley’s defeat, honored his word and had his head shaven bald at New Styles Barber Shop Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the Valley Boys’ second place finish, Rahming says he is confident that they will redeem themselves in the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.