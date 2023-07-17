American Airlines to add new flight to Governor’s Harbour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS ‚ American Airlines is expanding its list of Bahamas destinations from Miami next winter by adding Governor’s Harbour. The airline will introduce several new routes from its Miami hub, and among them, the twice-weekly service to Governor’s Harbour will commence on February 3, 2024.

Silver Airways currently operates weekly seasonal service to Governor’s Harbour from nearby Fort Lauderdale.

Governor’s Harbour, situated on central Eleuthera island, will become American’s sixth destination in the Bahamas, joining Nassau, Freeport, George Town, Marsh Harbour, and North Eleuthera.

In addition to the Bahamas expansion, American Airlines is also making strides on domestic routes from Miami. Starting December 20, the airline will launch daily, year-round flights to Sacramento, California, making it the first airline to operate on that route. Furthermore, American Airlines has already announced the introduction of new domestic route launches from Miami to Portland, Oregon, in the coming winter.

Overall, American Airlines is set to provide 10 percent more seats out of its Miami hub during the upcoming winter compared to the previous winter season, expanding travel options and connectivity for passengers. This expansion also comes in conjunction with Alaska Airlines’ plans to fly to the Bahamas from Los Angeles and Seattle, contributing to increased travel opportunities and tourism for the region.