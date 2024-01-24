19K drug bust in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A collaborative operation between the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Central Intelligence Bureau in Grand Bahama led to the confiscation of nineteen (19) pounds of suspected marijuana,

with an estimated street value of $19,000.00, from the Coral Garden Subdivision.

According to initial reports, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at about 2:30 pm, officers, while acting on intelligence in the area of a track road situated in the Coral Gardens Subdivision Freeport, encountered three men who were observed exiting bushes.

Upon seeing the officers, the men fled into the bushes, which led to a brief pursuit; however, they were able to evade the officers.

Authorities reportedly returned to the location and discovered a container with multiple large plastic wraps containing suspected marijuana.

Police say they confiscated the suspected dangerous drugs and are conducting further inquiries to identify and apprehend the three men who escaped.