ZNS STAFF UPSET AT RODENTS, LATE PAY AND NEW GM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Communications & Public Officers Union President, Sherry Benjamin, and a number of BCPOU members employed at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB), gathered in protest Friday afternoon to express their displeasure with what they say are unsanitary working conditions.

The Union is also alleging that the BCB has been continuously late with paying staff overtime pay and Benjamin says the company’s new General Manager Clint Watson has not been helpful in addressing their concerns.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates.