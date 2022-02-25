‘WRONG, UNLAWFUL AND SHOULD END’: The Bahamas denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government of The Bahamas yesterday joined several nations around the globe in denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday night and calling for an immediate end to the conflict.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said: “The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and led by its President Vladimir Putin is wrong, unlawful and should end and be reversed.

“We support the statements of the secretary general of the United Nations. We have also joined with our CARICOM partners in support of a joint statement on this issue.

“The Bahamas supports the right of self-determination, the inviolability of territory settled within legally defined borders.

“The seizure of territories based on tendentious interpretations of history should not be the basis for hegemony over other nations and peoples without their consent.

“We again call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for the Russians to withdraw to their borders.”