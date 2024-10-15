Works Minister defends increased costs for Glass Window Bridge reconstruction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Works Minister Clay Sweeting has defended the increased cost for the reconstruction of the Glass Window Bridge, explaining that the original 2020 estimates were based on preliminary designs and pre-COVID construction costs.

“The final cost of the geotechnical stage, coupled with construction inflation over the past five years, has brought us to the final cost of $60 million,” Sweeting said.

Former Works Minister Desmond Bannister recently questioned the government in an Eyewitness News interview, calling for an explanation of the rising reconstruction costs and implying concerns about the price increase.

During the recent debate on the Bridge Authority Amendment Bill in the Senate, Attorney General Ryan Pinder noted that estimates for the new Glass Window Bridge could reach as high as $100 million, especially since the current bridge has shifted off its axis. The bill outlines financing options like public-private partnerships, with the Glass Window Bridge being a primary target for reconstruction, with earlier estimates ranging from $40 to $50 million.

Sweeting responded, stating that the 2020 feasibility study projected costs between $26.1 million and $35.6 million based on five different design options. He emphasized, “The cost Mr. Bannister referred to was based on preliminary design assumptions, which did not include a detailed geotechnical study.” He added that during the detailed design stage, the length of the bridge increased due to voids found at the southern end, further raising costs.

Sweeting also pointed out that inflation in construction materials has driven prices up significantly since the pandemic, with the Bahamian Contractors Association president noting a 60 percent increase in material costs. “I invite Mr. Bannister to review the finalized plans and costs for a better understanding before attempting to cause alarm,” Sweeting remarked.

He further explained that the Cabinet has approved the use of United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) credit support for the project, which will accelerate delivery and secure competitive financing. The loan agreement is expected to be finalized in early 2025, with construction beginning soon after and completion anticipated by early 2027.

Sweeting stressed the importance of the Glass Window Bridge for the transportation of goods and people between North Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, and Harbour Island. He noted that the bridge’s closure during bad weather disrupts communities and makes alternatives expensive and challenging.