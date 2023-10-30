Woman arrested over stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are questioning a 30-year-old female in connection with a stabbing incident that has left a 30-year-old male in hospital with multiple stabbed wounds.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday 29th October 2023 at a residence off Carmichael Road.

Preliminary reports reveal that the victim was at his residence on Alexandria Road, when he and his girlfriend got into an altercation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed in the back and head.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition. Investigation into this matter continues.