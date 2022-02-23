FOR FAIR PLAY: Event organizer appeals for standard application process after several major events denied

Industry professional describes “crippling” effect of MOH denying events

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — YBE Promotions Founder Dwight Dean Sr yesterday said event organizers need a standardized application process to host social events in The Bahamas to ensure fairness for the sector that has been largely locked out of the economy amid the ongoing pandemic.

Dean said the public is unaware of the background work, due diligence and cost that goes into an event long before approval can be sought from the Ministry of Health.

Regattas, annual food festival, all of these annual events that persons look forward to — promoters, organizers, vendors, everyone is disenfranchised at this point. – Dwight Dean Sr, events organizer

He said thousands or tens of thousands of dollars can be spent on booking an artist for 50 percent upfront, gaining approval from the musicians’ union with a contract in hand, gaining immigration approval for the foreign talent, securing and making a down payment on a venue, having the venue inspected and getting an approval letter from the Department of Environmental Health.

He said it is a gamble to host an event and, for some, their livelihoods are on the line.

“Regattas, annual food festival, all of these annual events that persons look forward to — promoters, organizers, vendors, everyone is disenfranchised at this point,” Dean told Eyewitness News.

“It’s a gamble. We take a gamble. If you look around the world, once persons are vaccinated, doing their sanitization, mask-wearing, testing, taking their boosters, they’re pretty much okay.

The world is moving on; it’s moving. Events are taking place with thousands of persons.

“The world is moving on; it’s moving.

“Events are taking place with thousands of persons and they want to hold us to 100 persons.

“Nothing is profitable at 100 persons, and I think with these new rules, there is a fine of up to $300 per person if you go over the number.

“I don’t want to be fined and my patrons don’t want to be fined.”

This week, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said that while The Bahamas is in a much better position with COVID, the government is not yet minded to allow larger concerts and social events.

Several events are being advertised for the next few weeks throughout The Bahamas but it is unclear whether they have been approved by the Ministry of Health.

Guidance Presents Shenseea Live in Concert is slated for March 19 at the National Stadium Carnival Grounds although health officials have said they are “unaware” of the event.

Dexta Daps concerts that had been slated for earlier this month were both denied by the Ministry of Health.

Dean said the easing of restrictions on social gatherings this week to allow 100 people outdoors is “moving in the right direction”, but still not the answer to a process that appears to be varied for different people.

“I would hope the individuals planning events know prior because you should learn from other people’s mistakes,” he said.

“Learn from Dexta Daps. If you are going to do Shenseea, I hope they are holding onto what is needed to have the event.

“What is happening too, the patrons are losing confidence in the events, so it is going to reflect in early ticket sales, advance ticket sales and skyboxes.

“Early ticket sales and early planning help you to know what to invest in for the event.

“It has a crippling effect.”