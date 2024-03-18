“WE WILL WEED OUT THE BAD APPLES”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is reaffirming his commitment to addressing rogue officers within the Royal Bahamas Police Force and building trust with the wider Bahamian community.

Just last week, an officer was charged with alleged possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. Several weeks ago, another officer was charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Fernander further noted that he and his executive are working on a plan to assist young officers, whom he acknowledges could benefit from additional guidance.