NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Site Operations Manager at Arawak Cay Leyvon Miller says government’s upgrade on water mains at the popular local eatery hub is expected to be completed by summer 2024.

The project commenced in January with an aim to improve customer service and reliability.

Miller added that $129,000 is being pumped into the project.

Government officials stressed that the upgrades are necessary due to the increase in foot traffic at the Cay from locals and visitors.