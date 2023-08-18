Vitamalt returns with annual Back-to-School event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thanks to Vitamalt, residents of the Wulff Road community and neighboring areas were treated to a back-to-school day of fun and giveaways at Windsor Park on Saturday, August 12.

With the support of several new and returning partners, over 2,500 students could be seen eagerly standing in cues to jump in the bouncing castle, have their faces painted, or play with the many lawn games on the park. Parents accompanying the excited students were treated to free hot dogs, pizza and Vitamalts as they observed their children at play.

The group of corporate sponsors that came alongside Vitamalt for this year’s event comprised of the Bahamas Telecommunications Corporation (BTC), Cash & Go, BAF Financial and Insurance, Caribbean Bottling Company, Marco’s Pizza and The University of The Bahamas. Students received complimentary haircuts in addition to backpacks outfitted with stationary tools and lunch boxes.

A press statement from Commonwealth Brewery noted that this year marks Vitamalt’s 5th year hosting the back-to-school event, which is just one of the many brand-led community events for the year.

Other local initiatives supported by the brand included the Jay Fitness Autism Awareness 5K Fun Run Walk and the 50th Carifta Games,