UNRESOLVED: Moultrie again declares it’s time for the independence of Parliament

Speaker says Parliament having an “Ephesians 6:12 moment”

Moultrie clarifies his “war” comments do not mean for young men to take up arms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — House Speaker Halson Moultrie on Wednesday accused the executive branch of the government of dragging the Parliament “like a dinghy boat” as he once again demanded for the independence of the House.

Moultrie, who has continuously called for the separation of powers and autonomy of the Lower Chambers, gave a shocking communication at the start of the morning sitting, lashing the executive and calling on Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to answer questions.

He said the government had done a “hatchet” job in executing the response to a COVID-19 exposure in the House.

The speaker said while the building was sanitized and the staffers were eventually tested, he discovered “more disturbing issues”, adding there were more matters that need to be addressed.

“It’s time for the staff of Parliament to be paid for their overtime — for four years now,” he said.

“It’s time for this Parliament to pass a resolution so that we can meet in hybrid form, face-to-face or visually.

“It’s time for the independence of this Parliament and for the executive branch of the government to stop dragging this Parliament around like a dinghy boat.”

Pointing to statements he made last week regarding a “war” with the executive, the speaker said he doesn’t want anyone to “misconstrue his statements”.

“I see a lot of response with respect to me indicating that if you don’t want a war, don’t start one. And I say that because as far as I’m concerned, this is an Ephesians 6:12 moment in this Parliament,” Moultrie said.

“This is a matter of light and darkness in flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places.

“I want the young men of Nassau Village and the young men of Kemp Road, and the young men of Bain Town and Pinewood, I want them to understand that the speaker is not advocating taking up arms in the resolution of these matters because we wrestle not against flesh and blood.

“It is not a matter of personality. The weapons of our warfare are not carnal. This country is at a stage where it needs a change.”

Parliamentary proceedings were suspended briefly after Moultrie called on Minnis to answer the concerns he had raised, including the handling of the COVID-19 exposure in the Bay Street building.

Minnis took to his feet and attempted to lead the House to the debate of the day, but Moultrie shut him down and demanded that he “speak to the Bahamian people”.

Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson and Southern Shores MP Frankie Campbell intervened and moved for a 10-minute break of the morning sitting.

The House returned after more than thirty minutes and there was no mention of the dispute during the earlier debate.