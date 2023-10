NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Following a six-day protest with KFC workers over nearly nine years of stalled negotiations, Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) Darren Woods reveals that KFC negotiators have agreed to pay workers what is owed to them in an effort to cease industrial action. The proposed elements of the agreement were moved and seconded during a meeting with the union and workers this morning, and the next step is to eventually have an industrial agreement signing.