Union leaders demand BTC reverse decision to terminate two managers or face industrial action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Union chiefs are demanding that BTC reverse its decision to terminate two managers who were fired this past Friday “without reason,” or face industrial action.

Kendrick Knowles, who spoke on behalf of BTC’s managers’ union, alleges that one of the fired managers is a cancer patient who was receiving cancer treatment while out on sick leave.

Knowles revealed that a trade dispute has been filed while a strike vote is pending, as union chiefs will not allow BTC officials to violate the union’s industrial agreements.

Union president Sherry Benjamin, who represents nearly 500 line-staff workers at BTC, says she’s standing in unity with Knowles and the “wrongfully terminated” managers over concerns that company officials have failed to keep harmony with the unions.