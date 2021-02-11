UB students advance to subregional finals of CFA Institute Research Challenge

Team participates in global challenge with support of CFA Society of The Bahamas advisors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A team of students from the University of the Bahamas (UB) has been selected as a subregional finalist in the Atlantic Islands division of the CFA Institute Research Challenge.

This global intercollegiate competition offers students the unique opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge to real-world practice in equity research. The UB team, comprised of Shania Darville, Courtney John, Rashorn Fraser and Tiasha Lewis, has advanced to the subregional presentation round of the competition. The winning team will earn a spot to compete at the virtual Americas regional finals for a chance to participate in the global final against students from the Asia-Pacific realm and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Each research challenge is organized by the CFA Institute and local CFA Society volunteers mentor and support students through the process. Raschard McKinney, trust officer at J P Morgan Bahamas, and Angelo Butler, senior research analyst at CFAL, served as industry mentor and faculty advisor (respectively) for the UB team this year.

On January 4, the students submitted a research paper in which they gave detailed analysis of a company by applying classroom knowledge in practical scenario. A panel of research professionals, portfolio managers and investment officers from some of the top firms in the world evaluated submissions students against papers presented from groups from across the region.

On February 20, the UB students will compete against three groups of students from other regional universities including University College of the Cayman Islands, University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, Barbados, and University of Technology, Jamaica, in the subregional challenge to compete for a spot at the Americas semifinals in mid-April.

The students shared their insights from the experience.

Darville, a senior studying Finance, said: “The CFA Institute Research Challenge has allowed my team and I to gain real-world experience with financially analyzing publicly traded companies. In addition, this research challenge has given me the opportunity to communicate and learn from financial professionals.”

John, another fourth-year Finance major, said: “The entire project helped me to gain a greater understanding of how to analyze the inner workings of a company. Furthermore, the project has shown me the importance of diversification. As I examined how major areas of the company were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I came to realize that smaller areas became big revenue earners for the company during this critical time.”

Fraser, a senior majoring in Economics and Finance, said: “When analyzing this company, or any company, I’ve learned that the smallest details spoke the loudest and these are what will give you a true outlook on how a company is performing. Companies today are starting to take a more purposeful approach with how they’re run, including more social responsibilities within their operations, and this company was an example of that.”

Senior Lewis, who is studying Banking, Finance and Spanish, said: “My greatest challenge was time. I had to juggle college classes, research projects, exams, Student Government Association duties, work, tutor sessions, etc., while trying to break down the annual reports for the company. Luckily, this challenge was solved by having a great team of students who, together, were able to complete the analysis. Teamwork made the dream work!”

McKinney said he is “enormously proud of the students for this accomplishment”.

“For the University of The Bahamas, their performance demonstrates the caliber of students that the university produces and its ability to position students to stand on international platforms.”

Butler said he believes participating in the challenge “provides students with a great opportunity” and that he hopes it will aid them not only in their careers but also in their personal lives as they make investment decisions for themselves.