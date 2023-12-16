Three men hospitalized following shooting off Kemp Road

VASSAU, BAHAMAS- Three (3) adult males have been hospitalized following a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday 16th December, 2023, off Kemp Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 5:30 a.m., the victims were on Cooper Terrace when the driver of a black American-model vehicle intentionally collided with them and opened fire in their direction.

The first victim, aged 20, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and suffered injuries from the collision.

The second victim, aged 20, sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck.

The third victim, aged 18, suffered injuries from the collision.

All victims were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where they are undergoing medical treatment.

Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS