THOUGHTS WITH THE FAMILIES: PM hopes for best possible outcome with investigation into deaths of three Americans at Sandals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that his thoughts are with the families of the three Americans who died at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma earlier this month, and while the untimely deaths are “unfortunate, and concerning” it is the hope of the government that the outcome of the investigation does not hurt the nation’s tourism product.

Well, my thoughts are out there with the family for the untimely and sudden, tragic passing of the individuals,” Davis said in an interview with Eyewitness News at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island — PRIME MINISTER DR PHILIP BRAVE DAVIS.

“You know, tourism is the engine and heart of our economy.

“And when things like this happen, we ought to be concerned about it.

“And we trust that the investigation will be conducted and the outcome will be such that [it] will not impact the product going forward.

“I know that Sandals is doing all they could to cooperate with the investigation and with the family.

“Our government is likewise reaching out and talking with the family.

“And we just await the outcome.

“And my heart goes out to the family and I express on behalf of the Bahamian people our heartfelt condolences on this and on the untimely death of those persons.”

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said a Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) team of forensic investigators traveled to the United States over the weekend to transport samples taken from the three Americans who died and the survivor to a laboratory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to expedite the results.

He said the RBPF had spoken to a number of individuals in the United States who reached out to the organization claiming to have information that could help their investigation and the RBPF was in the process of arranging formal interviews.

The deceased guests include Robbie and Michael Phillips, who were celebrating their anniversary, and Vincent Chiarello, and his wife, Donnis, the sole survivor, who at last report was in serious condition in a Florida hospital.

Both couples were found in two separate villas by staff of the resort on May 6 around 9am, after reporting feeling ill the evening before.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected

Residents and visitors have called for conclusive answers on the cause of the deaths.

Exumians, who have Eyewitness News, have said the deaths are of “major concern” and there must be a transparent and swift investigation.

Some have also expressed concern about the potential fallout of tourists as a result of the incident, though Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said last week there had not been significant cancellations of bookings at Sandals.

At the time, he said: “…Overall the international community understands the matter was “an isolated situation contained to the two villas in question, contained to this resort.”