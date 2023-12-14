The Ministry of Public Works is aiming to increase roadworks nationwide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Public Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting announced today that the New Providence and Family Island Road Work Program is aiming to significantly increase its annual roadwork improvements within the first quarter of 2024.

The program usually paves 25 miles of roads each year; however, Sweeting says there will be improvement to 65 miles of roads in New Providence.

While providing an update on roadworks for 2023; the minister revealed that 23 miles of roads have been paved in New Providence including Chippingham Community Roads, Marcus Bethel Way, Frederick Street, Charlotte Street, Long Wharf, Blake Road, Zion Blvd, Lincoln Blvd, Portions of Windsor Field rd, East Street South, Sands Road, Woodland Way in Winton, Gibbs Lane, Intersection of Yamacraw & Foxhill Road, Community Roads of Cowpen.

Meantime, roadworks are underway in Cat Island, Long Island, Eleuthera, and Exuma.