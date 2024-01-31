THE LAW MUST PREVAIL: Abaco MP provides update on shantytown shutdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Central and South Abaco Member of Parliament John Pinder asserted Wednesday morning that “law and order must prevail,” as he provided an update on the government’s aggressive shanty town shutdown nationwide.

Pinder shared that over 200 homes were identified and marked in the “Gully,” and “Gaza” unregulated communities last week on Abaco and asserted that the shanty town shutdown extends to the largest unregulated community on Abaco, the Farm, in the coming days.

Pinder says he, and Abaconians, are pleased with the progress thus far and asserted that foreigners must abide by the laws of the land in The Bahamas. He says those who do not abide by those laws will be dealt with accordingly.