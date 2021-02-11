The Cove at Atlantis reopens

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Atlantis Paradise Island announced today that its luxury hotel, The Cove, has officially resumed operations after having been closed since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell said: “We look forward to welcoming guests to The Cove, who can expect to have an unforgettable vacation experience.

“Our guests can relax, recharge and reconnect while experiencing the warmth of our Bahamian hospitality. There isn’t a better place than our white sand beaches, all-suite guest rooms with stunning ocean views and the adults-only Cove pool with private daybeds and beachside cabanas.”

The resort, in a statement, sought to assure guests of its efforts to keep the property COVID-free.

“Atlantis’ Clean & Safe Promise, a comprehensive approach to protecting all guests and team members’ health, safety and well-being, is implemented throughout the property,” the statement read.

“Additionally, Atlantis Paradise Island now offers guests returning to the United States, complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen testing for up to two guests per room. Rapid antigen test results are available within 30 minutes, and documentation will be ready for guests to present at the airport for their journey home. Guests can schedule their departure test upon arrival at the property with Atlantis’ onsite testing coordinator or online.

“For countries that require a COVID-19 RT-PCR test for re-entry, testing is available onsite at Atlantis and costs $165. For parties larger than two people, additional rapid antigen tests are available for $20.”

As it reopens, The Cove also announced “new upgrades to its beachfront cabanas, 22nd-floor club lounge and the stunning Nave Lobby this coming May”, as well as promotional packages including a complimentary first night free and an Ultra-Luxe Bahamian Getaway in partnership with Advent Jets and Kamalame Cay.