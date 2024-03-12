SUSPICIOUS DEATH: 27-year-old American woman found dead in cruise ship cabin

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 27-year-old American woman was found dead in her cruise cabin along with a quantity of suspected cocaine on Monday afternoon. A 32-year-old American man is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Police reported that the woman was found in an unresponsive state on the cruise liner that was en route to Grand Bahama around 5:30 pm Monday. A team of medical personnel from the ship assisted and performed CPR, but no vital signs of life were detected and she was declared deceased.

During their initial investigation, officers confiscated a quantity of suspected cocaine from the cabin and arrested a 32-year-old American male from Florida, U.S.A. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing into this incident. The victim is also said to be from Florida.

