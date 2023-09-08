Sun Oil ignites future business leaders with $10k gift to Junior Achievement Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In efforts to support the empowerment of aspiring Bahamian entrepreneurs, Sun Oil Limited recently announced a donation of $10,000 to Junior Achievement (JA) Bahamas.

The company described the contribution as “another testament to the company’s vision of fueling growth for people.”

Highlighting the rationale behind the donation, Fabian Fernander, Sun Oil’s Marketing Manager, stated: “Our aspiration is to cultivate a generation of Bahamians who are not only ambitious but also well-equipped with the tools essential for transformative national progress.

“…We are investing in a future where business is synonymous with innovation, resilience, and community.”

Junior Achievement Bahamas has played a pivotal role in sparking an entrepreneurial spirit in the nation’s youth over the past four decades. The program’s executive director, Tammy Lecky remarked that the donation is a game-changer for Junior Achievement.

“It will enable us to enhance our existing programs and develop new initiatives that will equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s competitive world,” Lecky noted.

“With this support, we can provide more resources, training, and mentorship opportunities to students, fostering their personal growth and preparing them for a brighter future.”

Furthering this sentiment, Philip Simon, chairman of Junior Achievement Bahamas, emphasized: “With Sun Oil’s support, we can empower the next generation with essential financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness skills, enabling them to thrive in the ever-evolving global economy.

“We hope this serves as an inspiration for other companies to follow Sun Oil’s lead and become sponsors of Junior Achievement as we continue to make a difference in the lives of young people.”

Fernander concluded: “At Sun Oil, we remain steadfast in our pledge to uplift the upcoming generation of business visionaries. Through our alliance with Junior Achievement Bahamas, we are certain that our support will inspire a community of entrepreneurs, ready to bring innovative products and solutions to the forefront of our nation.”