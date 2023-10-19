SUDDEN DEATH: Lyford Cay Int’l school mourns principal’s passing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eyewitness News can confirm that Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) Principal Dr. David Mindorff died suddenly Thursday morning.

“Dr. Mindorff has served LCIS for some 15 years and has been a huge part of the institution’s advancement. This is a huge loss and he will miss him greatly,” O’Niel Bain, LCIS Marketing, Advancement & Communications Director said.

Dr. Mindorff’s wife is a faculty member at LCIS and his children also attended the institution, Bain shared.

“He is engrained in our way of life here at LCIS and has contributed so much to the student population. Whether it might have been helping students with their essays, Junior Junkanoo, or GGYA. He was deeply involved,” Bain reminisced.

Dr. Mindorff reportedly died around 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Classes at LCIS were dismissed early today at 2:00 p.m.

LCIS senior faculty has confirmed to EWN that grief counseling will be made available for its students and staff.