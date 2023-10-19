SUDDEN DEATH: Lyford Cay Int’l school mourns principal’s passing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eyewitness News can confirm that Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) Principal Dr. David Mindorff died suddenly Thursday morning.
“Dr. Mindorff has served LCIS for some 15 years and has been a huge part of the institution’s advancement. This is a huge loss and he will miss him greatly,” O’Niel Bain, LCIS Marketing, Advancement & Communications Director said.
Dr. Mindorff’s wife is a faculty member at LCIS and his children also attended the institution, Bain shared.
“He is engrained in our way of life here at LCIS and has contributed so much to the student population. Whether it might have been helping students with their essays, Junior Junkanoo, or GGYA. He was deeply involved,” Bain reminisced.
Dr. Mindorff reportedly died around 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Classes at LCIS were dismissed early today at 2:00 p.m.
LCIS senior faculty has confirmed to EWN that grief counseling will be made available for its students and staff.
The sudden death of Dr David Mindorff has come as a tremendous shock to those who worked with and under his guidance during his time as Director of the International Baccalaureate programme at the International School in Aberdeen, Scotland.
David’s remit was to make a success of introducing the teaching of the International Baccalaureate, and he set about doing so with enormous energy and commitment. His recruitment drive attracted to the School a talented team of specialist teachers who, under his inspired leadership, rapidly formed a group which went on to demonstrate just how worthwhile an IB programme could be.
David was an ideal choice of IB Director, for he himself had a breadth of knowledge, understanding and insights that enabled him to win the confidence and respect of all the teachers in his charge, irrespective of their subject specialisms.
A first class teacher himself in his own specialist areas, he was someone whom all those involved in what was initially a big challenge could turn to for advice, help and support with complete confidence.
Working alongside him was highly rewarding, and the IB students held him in high esteem.
It was evident to all that a distinguished career lay ahead of him, and so it proved.
In the twenty years or so that have passed since his teaching stint in Scotland came to an end, the friendships he formed in those days have remained intact. He will be much missed, and greatly mourned.
Erudite, articulate, respectful of others, he was a gem of a person who ensured that his time at ISA Aberdeen remains for many of those who had the privilege and pleasure of working alongside him a golden time in our own teaching lives.
Robert Wilson, Aberdeen, Scotland.