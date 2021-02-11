Sports, Chippingham community’s “Uncle Lee” passes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Well-known sports figure and community leader Leroy Archer has passed away at the age of 96, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis in a statement said he was saddened by the loss.

“We are all saddened to learn of the passing of Leroy Archer, a mentor and role model, a cultural icon, a sportsman extraordinaire, small businessman and community leader in the Chippingham community,” Davis said.

He added: “Affectionately known as ‘Uncle Lee’, Mr Archer was not only a first-class tailor, but an outstanding athlete in multiple sports including soccer and cricket.

“He is a founding member of the Dynamos Football Club and was the captain of one of the first local soccer teams to represent The Bahamas in international competition.

“For his stellar contributions to youth and sports development in the capacities of player, referee and coach, Mr Archer was awarded the Order of Merit by the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) in 2009.

“Mr Archer lived a full life and gave liberally of his time and talents and in the process, he impacted thousands of lives, including many at-risk youths when he taught them sports at the Boys Industrial School.”

Davis thanked the late Archer for his service to country and community, saying: “Sleep on my brother and teacher. You ran a good race; you did not faint or grow weary in doing good and you have now gone on to receive your just and eternal reward.”

The PLP leader gave his condolences to Archer’s family, including children Sharon, Leira and Leroy Jr, and his extended family in the wider Chippingham community.