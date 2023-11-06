Significant progress being made on $15 million GB solar project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Lucayas Solar Power project, a pioneering initiative on Grand Bahama, is making significant strides in collaboration with Lucayas Solar Power Ltd (LSP), The Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), and The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) toward providing sustainable, clean energy for The Bahamas, advancing an eco-friendly and energy-efficient future.

The first phase of the project, which broke ground in March 2023, is located on the 15-acre Fairfield site, where significant progress has already been made. The installation of the solar panel foundations is well underway, marking a significant milestone in the development process. This critical phase of the project is on schedule and is expected to be completed in the coming months. The solar panels themselves are poised to follow, paving the way for the generation of clean and sustainable electricity.

In addition to the Fairfield site, the project’s expansion into the Devon site is also making headway. The land of the 15-acre Devon site has been successfully cleared and is now being prepared for the next stage of construction. The expansion will significantly increase the capacity of the solar farm and contribute to meeting the energy demands of Grand Bahama Island, while also reducing the carbon footprint.

“We are very pleased with the progress of the Lucayas Solar Power project. The solar farm will not only provide renewable energy to the island but is also creating jobs and has the potential to assist in stimulating economic growth on the island,” said Owen Bethel, CEO of Inti Corporation Ltd., the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor engaged to build and operate the facility.

Our team is dedicated to ensuring that Grand Bahama reaps the environmental and economic benefits of this initiative. The project aligns with the Bahamian government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving a more environmentally friendly energy landscape.

Inti welcomes progress made over the last seven months on the $15 million Lucayas Solar Power project on the island of Grand Bahama. It is anticipated that commissioning of the facility will take place in the first quarter of 2024, well within the estimated timeline.”

“We, together with our partners, are proud to be a part of this transformative project, said LSP President Jorge Marquez. “The Lucayas Solar Power project will play a crucial role in diversifying the country’s energy sources and reducing our dependency on fossil fuels.”

“In addition to the environmental and economic benefits, this initiative is also a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing the energy needs of the island while simultaneously contributing to a greener future,” Mr. Bethel said. “As the Lucayas Solar Power project progresses, the partners involved remain dedicated to its successful completion and the positive change it will bring to the region.”