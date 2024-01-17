Shantytown residents displaced by demolition urged to “come forward” for social assistance

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Social Services Myles Laroda is encouraging individuals or families, who have been displaced by ongoing demolitions of shanty towns, to come forward to receive social assistance.

His comments came on the heels of reports which suggested that a displaced family, after being rendered homeless, allegedly slept on the ground after their dwelling was demolished.

The government’s shanty town shutdown has begun in New Providence with several shanty towns being targeted.

The government has indicated its intention to introduce this effort within unregulated communities within the Family Islands as well.