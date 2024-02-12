SHAKE-UP: New permanent and under secretaries expected to assume new roles today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A list of changes for government agencies was revealed over the weekend as the government confirmed a shakeup of permanent and under secretaries across the various ministries.

Senior government officials close to the matter confirmed that up until this publication the list was “accurate” but noted that, “as always this can change as the government deems necessary. Individuals assigned are expected to begin working at their new postings today.

According to the list obtained by Eyewitness News for Permanent Secretaries:

-Cecilia Strachan – Tourism

-Reginald Saunders – Housing and Urban Renewal

-Prenell King-Rolle – Economic Affairs

-Donella Bodie – Energy & Transport

-David Davis – Environment

-Phaedra Rahming-Turnquest – Social Services

-Joel Lewis – Grand Bahama

-Melvin Seymour – Foreign Affairs

-Jack Thompson – Government House

-Roselyn Horton – Youth Sports & Culture

-David Cates – Cabinet

-Neil Campbell – Agriculture & Marine Resources

-Bridget Rolle – National Security

-Cresswell Sturrup – OPM

-Antoinette Thompson – OPM

-Ellison Greenslade – Immigration and NIB

-Lorraine Symonette – Education

-Janice Miller – Finance

-Luther Smith – Works and Family Island Affairs

-Colin Higgs – Health & Wellness

-Gina Thompson – Public Service

-Anya Symonette – Attorney General’s Office

-Marcellus Taylor – Disaster Reconstruction Authority

-Cora Bain-Colebrooke – Youth, Sports & Culture

For Under Secretaries revealed on the list:

-Brenda Dorsett – Attorney General

-Lisa Hall – Public Service

-Evans – Works and Family Island Affairs

-Sharon Pratt-Rolle – Agriculture

-Montez Williams – Immigration