SAFETY FIRST: Govt wants to open straw market but concerned about outbreak, says DPM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday that while discussions are ongoing with health officials for the reopening of the Downtown Straw Market, the low number of vendors vaccinated add to concerns of a possible outbreak.

The Straw Business Persons Association recently called on the government to provide additional social assistance to straw vendors in need, who continue to await the reopening of the market after more than a year of closures and a struggle to make ends meet.

Speaking to reporters outside Margaritaville Beach Resort and Fins-Up Water Park at The Pointe, Bannister noted that with cases starting to rise once again and the presence of the delta variant still unknown in the country, there are concerns with reopening the facility.

“There are not sufficient numbers of Bahamians who are vaccinated,” he said.

“That is the concern of the government. We want to be able to open the straw market, but we have a responsibility to be able to open it safely.”

Bannister noted that only a small number of the staff of the Straw Market Authority and vendors are vaccinated

“We have to make determinations about what is best for the health and safety of our tourist industry and the health and safety of Bahamians everywhere.

“…It’s important that we create the safest possible environment at the straw market and that’s what the government is looking to do.

“We are working on it and when we do open, it’s going to be as safe as it could possibly be.”

Despite The Bahamas reopening most parts of the economy since late last year, including gyms, the straw market has remained closed since March 28, 2020.

President of the Straw Business Persons Association Esther Thompson has said that the association recently did a walkabout of the market and found that it was compliant with the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

There were some 358 vendors registered with the authority in 2020, with fewer registering for 2021, according to Thompson.