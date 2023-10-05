Royal Caribbean job fairs lead to more than 100 job offers for Bahamians

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Caribbean International executives said this week they are making “solid and steady progress” toward their goal of prioritizing the hiring of Bahamians at every level as they wrap up a series of job fairs that saw more than 100 successful applicants.

On its path to SEA the Future, Royal Caribbean remains committed to energizing the communities its ships visit by fostering a diverse workforce of Bahamians at every level of its Bahamas operations.

Royal Caribbean is focused on identifying Bahamian talent for its private island destinations and onboard positions. Earlier this year, the cruise line opened an office in Nassau on Bay Street, and most recently, it partnered with the Ministry of Labour to host a series of job fairs in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and North and South Andros.

“We are excited to see not only the level of enthusiasm but the qualifications of so many candidates,” said Philip Simon, president of the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island and general manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas. “We’d like to thank the Department of Labour, which has been an excellent partner in our job fairs in recent months.”

Upon completion of the job fairs, 112 successful applicants have completed the initial screening process, 74 in New Providence, 31 in North Andros, and seven in South Andros.

More than 15 job categories are available to Bahamians, from lifeguard and beach and kitchen attendant to aquatics guide, electrician, plumber, ops driver, and finance specialist. At PerfectDay at CocoCay, Bahamians now serve as managers in nearly every aspect of the private island destination that serves up to one million guests per year.

“We appreciate companies like Royal Caribbean providing opportunities to work on Cays and return home to Andros,” said Michael Colebrooke, Assistant Director of Labour, Department of Labour. “Encouraging young people to stay in Andros helps the local economy, keeps families intact, and strengthens the community.”