Real Estate brokerage welcomes Dexter Avney to its team

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Agency Bahamas recently welcomed Dexter Avney, its newest licensed Real Estate professional, to its agent roster.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join such a tight-knit, dynamic, and inventive real estate team,” said Dexter. “The Agency Bahamas has established itself as a leading force in showcasing breathtaking real estate properties.

“With its vast global network of over 80+ offices, the firm seamlessly combines an expansive presence with exceptional knowledge and expertise from our local professionals.”

For Dexter, the new role is an exciting one and he hopes to utilize his reputation as an industry leader to further the success of The Agency.

According to Danny Lowe, the company’s Managing Director, Dexter brings a “profound understanding of the local market and an unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary customer service.”

“I set out to build the most exciting real estate team in the country, and I am very happy to have Dexter join The Agency Bahamas because I am confident that he will do extremely well,” said Lowe.

“Dexter is smart, savvy, and tuned into the market, which will be incredibly valuable for the clients that choose to work with him,” said Lowe.

Beyond his skills as a Real Estate Professional, Dexter Avney is also recognized for his involvement in the local community. In 2014, he founded The Bahamas Jeep Club, which actively participates in local fundraisers and community-driven events. Dexter’s passion for giving back aligns “perfectly” with The Agency Bahamas’ recognition that its impact extends beyond the real estate industry.

Lowe, who is the youngest broker in The Bahamas, launched The Agency Bahamas in Nassau last year. The country’s newest real estate brokerage firm is an offshoot of its luxury boutique real estate brokerage parent based in Los Angeles, The Agency.

Founded by CEO and Founder Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has been recognized as the Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing premier boutique brands globally.

The firm is eagerly preparing for the highly anticipated release of its second season of “Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix.

The Agency has closed over $41 billion in real estate transactions since 2011 and is ranked 21 on the 2022 RealTrends 500 by volume list.

The Agency Bahamas is the organization’s fourth location in the Caribbean including Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands, and the Dominican Republic. It has 62 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe.