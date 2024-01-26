RBC donates $20k to local organizations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — RBC Royal Bank celebrated the commitment of nearly 100 colleagues from across the globe, during the RBC Global Citizens Conference, held from January 18-23, in The Bahamas; RBC made separate donations of $10,000 to two local organizations during the conference and the Global Citizens also engaged in two hands-on community initiatives with The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and the Agricultural Development Organization (ADO).

In a press statement issued Friday, the banking institution said: “These initiatives serve to underscore the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability, echoing RBC’s commitment to nurturing the environment.”

In addition to the Global Citizens volunteering at BNT and ADO, RBC further demonstrated its commitment to community and environmental sustainability by donating BSD $10,000 to each of the organizations.

“These contributions will aid in furthering their vital missions, providing resources to sustain and expand their impactful program s,” the bank said.

Last year, the Bank donated BSD $20,000 to the BNT to support its ongoing work to protect The Bahamas’ environment.

Furthermore, the Bank contributed an additional BSD $50,000 to ADO to assist in funding the development of community greenhouse gardens and providing backyard garden kits to neighborhoods throughout The Bahamas.